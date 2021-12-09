exploration of human relationships

Ajit Rai

At present, there is a lot of discussion in world cinema about two filmmakers from Finland. Juho Kuosmanen’s new film “Compartment No. 6” has been sent to Finland for the Oscars after winning “The Grand Prix” at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. On the other hand, Timu Nikki’s film ‘The Blind Man Who Didn’t Want to See Titanic’ has won the Audience Award for Best Film at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

Petri Poikkolinen won the Best Actor Award for his memorable role of a blind and handicapped man in the same film. The first film was made in Finland in 1907. After independence from the Russian Empire, film production continued in Finland while dealing with the civil war and both world wars. It is in the list of happiest and least corrupt countries in the world.

Jako, the blind and handicapped protagonist of ‘The Blind Man Who Didn’t Want to See Titanic’, falls in love online with another city-dweller named Sirpa, whom he has never met. Suffering from terminal illness, Sirpa is a world cinema addict. But he is independent. Smartphone is his lifeline. Petri Poikloinen, who stars in this role, is literally blind and suffering from multiple sclerosis. He is fond of collecting world’s great movies. He tells that being blind, he did not see Sirpa’s favorite Titanic.

There is a touching dialogue in the film in which Sirpa asks to make a video call, Jako tells that he cannot see, can only hear. Many scenes and dialogues in the film are unforgettable which are not seen here in world cinema. One day Jako sets out to meet Sirpa. On his journey, a miscreant kidnaps him. Locked in a garage, he is beaten up for revealing the PIN code of his credit card. They want to kill him. He is not afraid of dying. It says that please have a little respect for the person who is in love with someone.

Laura, the heroine of Juho Kuosmanen’s ‘Compartment No. 6’, comes to Moscow from Finland to study Russian literature. During the journey he has to share the number 6 coupe with Leoha, a spoiled eccentric drunkard. They slowly try to get to know each other. This train journey also takes many amazing experiences while passing through many cities of Russia.

The journeys made by both of them together are unmatched, where there is not only the arrogance of nature and man, but also a playful exploration of the human relationship of man and woman. Like any road movie, this film is full of memorable episodes, scenes, dialogues and incidents. The performances of both the film’s actors – Seidi Harla and Yuriy Borisov – are unmatched. Yuryev Borisov has emerged as Russia’s new superstar.