Exploring Greece’s Unseen Corners – The New York Times

In 2016, drawn by the odor of Easter cookies, I ventured right into a small bakery within the village of Olympos, on the Greek island of Karpathos. The proprietor, a lady named Kalliope, was sporting what appeared to me like a conventional costume.

After chatting for a minute or two, I requested if she was dressed this fashion as a result of it was Easter.

“What do you imply?” she requested. “These are my garments.”

“You’re the one,” she added, “who’s wearing a European costume.”