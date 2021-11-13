Exploring Health Insurance Companies? Know These 7 Things Beforehand

If anything the recent pandemic has taught us, it’s taking health care seriously. In effect, people are now moving towards having a well-defined health insurance plan for themselves and their families to get extra support during times of medical emergencies.

But, purchasing a health insurance plan that suits you and your family completely is not an overnight task. It needs rigorous search, comparing and contrasting different and diverse ranges of health insurance companies available. According to IBEF or India Brand Equity Foundation[1], there are a total of 57 insurance companies available. And believe us, comparing and comprehending the plans of all these is not possible.

So, what are those important factors that can help you glide through your ideal choice among numerous health insurance companies? Here is a comprehensive list of factors to help you:

IRDA registered

IRDA is a government body that regulates and supervises the insurance sector of India. It is advised that one should buy insurance only from IRDA registered health insurance companies. One such example of an IRDA registered health insurance company is Care Health insurance.

Cashless claim benefit

This is an important factor while comparing and contrasting various health insurance companies. As this factor is very common and is generally provided by almost all health insurance providers, going through its terms and conditions in insurance papers is a must.

Carefully understand the cashless claim benefits, limits and coverage.

Claim settlement ratio

It reflects the trust and operation terms of health insurance companies. Going for an insurance company with a high claim settlement ratio ensures that your hard-earned and invested throughout the years money goes in safe hands. This also guarantees the proper usage of your health insurance money during medical or actual emergency conditions.

Associated hospital network

Think of yourself in a medical condition! Will you run to the nearest hospital or will go through your health insurance papers, look for an associated hospital and then take your loved one for medical help. No, Right?

Therefore, it is always recommended to get your health insurance plan for health insurance companies having a vast range of hospital networks associated. Also, keep in mind the ones near to your place and are associated with your provider. This would save you from last-minute havoc.

Claim process

Do you want to get tangled in a lengthy and complicated claim process? No one does. In addition, having already a critical medical condition, arranging and managing documents, referral letters, etc. for getting health insurance claims is both irritating and unbearable.

Therefore, to make sure everything stays smooth, and you don’t need additional burdens during troubling medical conditions, consider health insurance companies with a simple settlement process.

Added amenities

Always look for added amenities while shortlisting and finalizing the health insurance companies. This can include pre and post-hospitalization charges, critical illness support, top-up available medical insurance plans, hospitalization charges, etc.

Proportional Deduction

A proportional deduction is an amount reduced or deducted from the reimbursement if the actual expense surpasses the amount allowed in a health insurance plan. For instance, if your hospital bed is more expensive than the amount allowed in the insurance policy, the proportional deduction will be there.

This generally exerts extra pressure during hefty bill payments of hospitals. So, Always take into account the proportional deduction while scanning health insurance companies.

Finalize Your Health Insurance Company

In the financial year of 2020, it is estimated that nearly 500 million people in India got health insurance covers. The number is continuously increasing due to increased awareness and realization about health and elevated benefits of health insurance plans.

But, the process of purchasing the right health insurance is cumbersome and daunting. This starts with shortlisting an ideal insurance company among a pool of health insurance companies. One then needs to comprehend the various types of health insurance plans carefully to leverage the right amount, benefits and help in emergency medical conditions.

One such insurance company is Care Health Insurance providing customized, individual, family and critical illness insurance packages.