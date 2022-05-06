World

Explosion at Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga leaves at least 8 dead, official says

14 hours ago
A bomb blast near the Cuban hotel in Havana has killed at least eight people, the country’s government says.

Search and rescue operations in luxury properties – where 13 people have been reported missing – continue, with “people still trapped”.

Rescuers are working after an explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, May 6.

(Via Adalberto Roque / AFP Getty Images)

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.” The Cuban government said in a statement.

Local health officials confirmed that eight people had been killed and 30 injured in the blast.

In a photo posted on social media, the exterior of the hotel was completely destroyed, revealing the interior of its rooms.

The five-star Saratoga Hotel was severely damaged on Friday, May 6, following an explosion in Old Havana, Cuba.

As seen in the video, smoke billowed into the sky as crowds gathered to survey the devastation.

According to the Associated Press, the 19th-century five-star property has 96 rooms, two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool.

The Cuban government said in a statement that “investigations are ongoing and everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident.”

Rescuers are working after the blast on Friday, May 8.

(Via Adalberto Roque / AFP Getty Images)

Several of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

The mayor of Havana added that the children had been safely evacuated from a school adjacent to the hotel.

Photographer Michel Figuero told the Associated Press he was walking past the hotel when “the explosion knocked me to the ground and my head still hurts … everything was very fast.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is seen in front of the Hotel Saratoga after the blast.

(Office of the President of Cuba)

Yazira de la Caridad, a mother of two, said the blast shook her home in a hotel block: “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,” he said. “I still have my heart in my hands.”

Mai Perez said she rushed to the scene after receiving a phone call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel. He said he told her, “I’m fine, I’m fine. They kicked us out,” but haven’t been able to contact him since.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


