Explosion at illegal firecracker factory: Carana: 4 killed in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Shamli

A major and tragic accident took place at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The illegal cracker factory in Carana exploded in a big explosion. The blast was so severe that the entire factory collapsed. According to the information received, the bodies of four people buried under the rubble of the factory have been recovered so far. Many more bodies are feared to be buried under the rubble. At the same time, police and several ambulances have reached the spot after receiving the information, and rescue and rescue operations are underway.

Four people were burnt to death when a sudden explosion ripped through a fireworks godown. At the same time, many more are feared to be trapped. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and engaged in rescue operations. The blast was so powerful that a large number of people present were trapped in it.

The factory was being run illegally

Here and since when the cracker factory was in operation. No details have been released yet. There are fears that the factory is being run illegally. As soon as the blast occurred, locals rushed to the spot and engaged in relief work.