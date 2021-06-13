Explosion at Produce Market Kills at Least 12 in China

A fuel explosion at a produce market killed at least 12 folks and injured 138 others, 37 of them severely, in central China on Sunday, the native authorities stated.

The reason for the blast, which befell at round 6:40 a.m. in town of Shiyan, in Hubei Province, was nonetheless below investigation, in response to the native authorities.

Pictures revealed by official media confirmed bricks and particles strewn in the road and intensive harm to close by buildings. Rescue staff in helmets and orange fits labored to free folks trapped in the rubble.