Explosion of Zika virus infection in Kanpur, 25 new patients found together

While not a single patient of Zika virus infection was found in Kanpur on Tuesday, 25 new patients were found on Wednesday. Now the total number of patients in Kanpur has increased to 36. Pregnant women are also included in the 25 new patients found on Wednesday. According to the Health Department, 25 new patients of Zika virus have been found in Pardevanpurwa, Harjindernagar, Pokharpur and Shivkatra. While the Health Department has expressed the possibility of increasing the number of infected patients. The health department is preparing a new strategy after the sudden increase in the infection of Zika virus on the festival of Diwali and Chhath.

There has been a stir in the health department after 25 new patients were found in Kanpur on Wednesday and testing and sampling have been intensified in the areas affected by Zika virus. 54 teams have been set up for door-to-door surveillance of those with symptoms of Zika. Surveillance teams went to 8979 houses and collected data of people. 23 with symptoms of Zika and 80 with fever were found, whose samples were taken. During this 16 pregnant were found, 12 of them were sampled. During this, a total of 115 samples have been sent for investigation. Rapid response teams are investigating the homes and relatives of the infected. During this 204 samples were collected.

what did the officer say

Kanpur District Magistrate Visakh has confirmed that 25 new Zika virus patients have been found. He told that now there are a total of 36 patients in Kanpur who are in the grip of Zika virus. And while Dr. GK Mishra, Additional Director, Medical Health said that to eliminate the source of Zika, 45 teams examined 2318 houses in 12 localities. Mosquito larvae were found in 68 houses, which were destroyed. 18 people have been given notices, while 1580 houses were sprayed to kill mosquitoes. Surveillance teams have sent samples of 451 people, including those with symptoms of Zika, fever sufferers and pregnant, for examination.