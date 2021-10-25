Explosion offer of Tata Sky: Company offering HD set top box for free! Learn- How can you take advantage? How to get TataSky HD Set Top Box for FREE under Dhamaka Offer, Know Details Learn- How can you take advantage?

Apart from this, Tata Sky is offering another offer, under which this box can be taken for 1499. A coupon code is available in this offer, with the help of which consumers will be able to get a discount of Rs 150.

Tata Sky, which provides direct broadcast satellite service in the country, is currently offering a blast in view of the festive season. Under this offer of the company, HD (High Definition) set top box is being given for free. However, there are some terms and conditions to avail this benefit. Let’s know the details:

Under the Dhamaka offer, you can get Tata Sky’s HD Set Top Box absolutely free of cost. But the customer will have to pay four thousand rupees, after which the entire amount will be added to his Tata Sky account. Through this money, he will be able to watch his favorite channels.

How to get HD set top box for free?: First of all, the consumer will have to make a one-time payment of Rs. After this the account of Tata Sky will be active, in which the value of the same amount of rupees (four thousand) will be added by the company. Further, for whatever subscription you have to the monthly plan of your packs/channels, the amount will continue to be deducted from these 4000 rupees. The good thing is that as long as this amount continues, the user will not even need to recharge. However, the value received under the offer can be redeemed only on the monthly pack. It will not be valid on half-yearly and annual recharges.

There is also this offer: Apart from this, Tata Sky is offering another offer, under which this box can be taken for 1499. However, this does not include the monthly pack amount and will have to be paid by you separately. By the way, a coupon code is available in this offer, with the help of which consumers will be able to get a discount of Rs 150.

You can also take connection online: To get the Tata Sky connection online, you have to visit the website of tatasky.com. There you can complete this process in five steps (about you, connection, pack, payment and installation) by giving details like your name and number etc.