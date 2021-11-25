Explosion Outside School Kills 8 in Somalia’s Capital

Nairobi, Kenya – A bomb blast outside a school in the Somali capital on Thursday killed at least eight people and injured 17 others, police said. It was the latest in a series of deadly attacks as Somalia is experiencing a tense election period and a massive humanitarian crisis.

The bomber struck shortly after 7:30 a.m. in front of a convoy of security forces guarding UN staff, police spokesman Abdifatah Aden Hassan said. He said no UN staff member was injured in the blast.

The Somali Memo, a news website affiliated with the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the attack on a major road in the northwestern Hodan district of Mogadishu. The district has many schools, restaurants and residences of former presidents.

At least 13 students of Mokasir school were injured in the blast. Photos and videos from the scene show extensive damage to school buses and classrooms.