Explosions rock Moldova after Russia suggests it could be its next target in Europe



Moldovan authorities are meeting for an emergency security meeting on Tuesday in the wake of a series of bombings in Russia-linked separatist regions, just days after a Vladimir Putin general suggested that Moscow could be the next target of a military invasion of Eastern Europe.

At least two explosions this morning targeted radio antennas that broadcast Russian programs in the town of Mayak, about seven miles from the Moldovan border with Ukraine, according to Trans-Dynasty region officials.

They arrived a day after a series of rocket-propelled grenades exploded in the region’s capital, Tiraspol, before the state security ministry was informed.

On Tuesday, the Security Council of Trans-Nister reported damage to a military unit in the village of Parkani. They did not elaborate, but announced a “red level of terrorist threat” and promised additional security measures in the area.

Aware of the Kremlin’s trans-Dnipropetrovsk bombing, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the situation had “raised concerns” at the highest levels of the Russian government.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in response, called for a meeting of the country’s highest security council on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian Major General Rustam Minekayev claimed that Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine extend beyond the Donbass region and across the country’s southern districts.

“Another way to get to Trans-Dnipropetrovsk, south of Ukraine, where there are cases of persecution of Russian-speaking people,” Minekayev said in an apparent threat to Moldova.

The Trans-Dynasty, with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since the 1992 war with Moldova.

Although there has been a peace agreement between the Trans-Donister and Moldovan governments, the Donbass region of Ukraine has similarities with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic, which served to justify Putin’s illegal invasion in February. .

Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed in Trans-Niger, as nominal peacekeepers, but there are growing concerns that these forces could be used to invade Ukraine.

