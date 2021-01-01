Exports up 45 per cent to 33 33.14 billion in August – Exports up 45 per cent to 33 3314 billion in August

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Exports of various items from the country grew by 45.17 per cent to 33 33.14 billion during August, compared to the same month a year ago. Exports in August a year ago stood at .8 22.83 billion.

During April-August of the current fiscal, exports grew by 66.92 per cent to 16 163.67 billion, according to preliminary data from the Commerce Ministry. Exports during the same period a year ago stood at $ 98.05 billion.

At the same time, in August, imports grew by 51.47 per cent to $ 47.01 billion. It was $ 31.03 billion in the same month a year ago.

During the April-August period, imports grew by 81.75 per cent to $ 219.54 billion, according to the data.

The trade deficit in August was .8 13.87 billion, up from 2 8.2 billion a year earlier.