Extended last date to upload class 10th and 12th marks for schools

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has given more time to the schools to upload the 10th and 12th theory marks. Schools can now upload Marks by 15th July and 10th July respectively.

New Delhi. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) has extended the last date to upload class 10 and class 12 marks. All the BSER schools were earlier directed to upload the class 10 theory marks by July 12 and class 12 theory marks by July 7. But some schools unable to upload marks in stipulated time due to technical reasons can now upload the theory marks of class 10 students till July 15 and marks of class 12 students till July 10.

Now schools can take practical exam till July 10

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has also extended the deadline for the schools conducting the 12th class practical exam. Earlier the schedule was to end on July 8, now schools can take practical exams of board exam students till July 10. A statement issued by the BSER said that in response to the telephonic information received from the schools, the number of students in the schools is high. At the same time, due to the shortage of examiners in agricultural science and other subjects, there is a delay in conducting the practical examination of the board.

10th and 12th exams were canceled due to Corona

Let us inform that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had canceled the class 10 and class 12 board exams on June 2. BSER has not yet announced the Rajasthan result date. Announcing the news of the cancellation, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that in view of the fears of third wave of Kovid-19, it has been decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10 and class 12 of RBSE.

