Extensive search for gunman in Brooklyn subway shootings, what we know so far



SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — The NYPD, FBI, and other authorities are searching for video and talking to witnesses in an effort to find the man who shot several people on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday.

It’s believed a single gunman, reportedly in a reflective vest and a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb of some sort and then opened fire on a southbound R train in Sunset Park at around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses say he was seen mumbling to himself before the attack.

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released a description of the gunman. He’s described as a Black man, 5’5″ tall with a heavy build, wearing a green construction type vest, and gray hooded sweatshirt.

“We are asking for the public’s help,” Sewell said as she asked the public to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS with any information on the suspect, photos or videos.

“It’s likely that someone listening to this can help us find this individual,” Governor Kathy Hochul said during the afternoon press conference.

Detectives were looking for surveillance video so they can get clear images of the man they are looking for after a setback.

Despite recent upgrades to the surveillance system within the MTA, there were no working cameras in the 36th Street station.

Shell casings were recovered on the train and on the platform from a .380 caliber handgun.

“This perpetrator dropped those smoke cans, if that’s what they are, and shot around, and then exited from that point, he’s not going to stay on there if there’s smoke on there, even if he has the filter mask,” Former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. He added later that the incident is being investigated to see if there are any possible links to terrorism, but so far they don’t have that indication, but cannot rule it out either.

As has been the case in recent attacks, like San Bernardino in 2015, officials are often slow to call something an “act of terror” until investigators find evidence that clearly connects an act of violence with a political or ideological motive – the so-called “nexus to terrorism,” according to ABC News contributor Rich Frankel, who used to head the FBI’s NY Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“It’s an act of violence, a criminal violent act,” Frankel said. “They’re investigating to determine the motive. There’s no need to call it terrorism yet.”

Frankel said all serious crimes like this that occur in NYC are investigated as if they could be terrorism. But calling something “terrorism” requires something that makes detectives flip the switch – that something could be social media posts, writings, statements to police or friends.

“You don’t want to say it’s terrorism until you know it’s terrorism,” Frankel said. “Everything is going to change in the next 24, 48 and 72 hours.”

Some of the victims were found at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park and another was found at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights. Fortunately, all of the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. The victims range in age from 17-50.

It’s not yet known how the man got into the system, if he swiped a MetroCard, or if any of his face was showing as he entered and left the system.

