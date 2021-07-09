External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Three Days Visit To Russia

The Foreign Minister said that China has not respected the agreements on its side on the border. This has eroded the trust between the two.

Moscow. In Russia, Foreign Minister Jaishankar spoke openly on the deteriorating relations with China on Thursday. Responding to a question on Sino-India relations at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, he said that in the last one year, there has been a growing concern about India-China relations.

Jaishankar has arrived here on a three-day visit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and reviewed progress in space, nuclear, energy and defense cooperation between the two friendly nations.

increased concern about relationships

He said that the relationship with China has been stable for the last 40 years. There was tension between the two but the relationship is generally good. For the past one year, due to the border dispute, there has been increased concern about the relationship between the two. China has not respected the agreements on its side on the border. This has eroded the trust between the two.

constant pressure

The standoff between the two countries has escalated since the bloody conflict between India and China in eastern Ladakh in May last year. India has been continuously trying to put pressure on China to withdraw troops mainly at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

Nuclear arms race rejected

Jaishankar has dismissed a question about the possibility of a nuclear arms race between the two countries. He said that the development of China’s nuclear program is far more dynamic than that of India. This statement of the Foreign Minister is being considered important because Russia-China are said to be very close at the economic and ideological level.

bilateral relations will be negotiated

The External Affairs Minister will now be on a two-day visit to Georgia during which he will hold talks on bilateral relations with his counterpart. A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that this will be the first visit by an Indian Foreign Minister to independent Georgia.