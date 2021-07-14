External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Said- Relations Affected Due To Increase LAC Dispute

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During this, talks took place between the two regarding the ongoing tension regarding the border dispute.

New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Chinese counterpart amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China. During this, he spoke bluntly to China and said that the relationship between the two countries has been affected due to the increasing LAC dispute and now due to the delay in resolving the border dispute, the relations between the two countries are increasing.

S Jaishankar raised the issue of China’s lack of promise in reducing border tension and said with clarity that the delay in resolving the border dispute is adding to the souring of relations between the two countries. During the talks, several points were agreed upon. This includes early military commander level talks. In the military commander-level talks, a formula will be found to resolve the situation on all those fronts, on which the deadlock still persists.