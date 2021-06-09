Extra Attempt! ICSI CS Exam 2021 Executive, Professional Course Students Will Get Another Chance in December

Extra Try! ICSI CS Exam 2021 Government, Professional Course Students Will Get Another Chance in December





New Delhi: The Institute of Corporations Secretaries of India, ICSI candidates who're making ready for the ICSI CS Exam 2021 for previous syllabus government {and professional} programs, which is scheduled for August 10 to twenty, 2021, we have now some vital information for you. The ICSI on Wednesday introduced that the institute will permit the scholars to sit down for an additional try in December 2021. In response to the reviews, the choice has been made owing to the COVID scenario in the nation.

To recall, the ICSI CS Exam 2021 was earlier postponed as a result of COVID surge, after which a revised schedule was introduced not too long ago. The council has launched the CS examination schedule for the Basis, Government, and Professional programs.

#ICSI Aid for #CS college students #COVID19.1 extra try i.e. Dec, 2021 Exams, allowed for final exams of each Government, Professional Programme Outdated Syllabus — The Institute of Firm Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 9, 2021

The Institute of Corporations Secretaries of India took to Twitter deal with and stated, “ICSI Aid for CS college students as a result of COVID19. Yet one more try, i.e. Dec 2021 Exams, allowed for the Government, Professional Programme Outdated Syllabus final exams. ICSI CS Exam 2021 further try will likely be given to the scholars.”

Necessary Particulars:

The ICSI CS Exam 2021 could be performed from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021.

The entire schedule is accessible on icsi.edu.

As per the revised timetable, the examinations could be performed on all days besides on Sunday, August 15, 2021