Extra Cash Starts Saturday For New York City Residents Who Receive SNAP Benefits – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents who qualify for meals help will begin seeing some additional money of their accounts as of Saturday.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced the state would offer an extra $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.

Officers Say 11-Alarm Hearth At Chemical Warehouse In Passaic Contained; Warn Close by Residents To Preserve Home windows Closed

Each particular person enrolled in SNAP will get the utmost profit degree this month. That provides as much as $835 for a household of 4.

‘Miracle On The Hudson’ Remembered On thirteenth Anniversary

Households who already obtain the utmost will get a $95 stipend.

New York’s Eviction Moratorium Expires Saturday

Funds for SNAP recipients exterior town started on Wednesday.