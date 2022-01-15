Extra Cash Starts Saturday For New York City Residents Who Receive SNAP Benefits – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents who qualify for meals help will begin seeing some additional money of their accounts as of Saturday.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced the state would offer an extra $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.

Each particular person enrolled in SNAP will get the utmost profit degree this month. That provides as much as $835 for a household of 4.

Households who already obtain the utmost will get a $95 stipend.

Funds for SNAP recipients exterior town started on Wednesday.

