Extra security in place at Francis Lewis High School after 3 teens shot nearby

NEW YORK — A shooting transformed a quiet Queens street into the center of one of New York’s latest crime scenes.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, an area school added extra security Thursday after three students were shot nearby the day before.

Long lines greeted students at Francis Lewis High School, where they took direction from NYPD school safety guards. They had to walk through metal detectors and get their bags checked, as part of unannounced scanning.

“I haven’t experienced this before,” senior James Wu told Dias.

“Usually, there’s not this much police activity, but when there is, it’s a lot safer,” senior Sifredo Montes said.

The added safety measures come after police say a group of 10 students, many from the school, were shot on Wednesday afternoon while walking home about a half mile away on 188th Street.

“That’s very unexpected. That was out of the blue,” said senior Nyiem Potter.

Two 18-year-old males were hit, one in the leg and the other in the stomach. A 14-year-old girl several yards away was also struck in the neck by a bullet and seriously injured. Police do not believe she was a target.

Investigators said it all happened after two cars pulled up and angry words were exchanged.

“Right now, the nature of the dispute and, in terms of the people — the relationship of the people involved in that dispute — are also part of the investigation,” NYPD Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran said.

It seems no neighborhood is immune to the ongoing gun violence in the city. This community is usually one of the safest.

“What do you tell your kids? ‘This is life?'” parent George Douveas wondered.

He said he will have new rules for his daughter after this shooting: No hanging out after school.

“It’s not happening in the middle of the night. It’s happening in the afternoon on a busy street, in a busy area where kids congregate after school,” he said.

In some relief, none of the injuries from Wednesday’s gun violence are considered life threatening, police said.

