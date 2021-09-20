Extreme heat prompts new rules to protect US workers

Extreme heat is becoming such a threat to workers in the US that the federal government is planning to introduce a new federal standard for workplaces, the Biden administration announced today. It is part of a broader initiative to protect workers and people living in places vulnerable to heat-related illness and death.

“Over the past few weeks, I have traveled across the country and witnessed firsthand the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather from climate change,” Joe Biden said in a statement today. “And while we’ve all seen graphic and heartbreaking images of super-storms, wildfires and floods in recent weeks, another climate disaster lurks right under the radar: extreme heat.”

“Another climate disaster lurks right under the radar: extreme heat.”

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will begin the rulemaking process today to create a new federal heating standard. There aren’t many details yet on what the rule might look like, but the Biden administration’s announcement hints at a few things it could cover: thresholds for heat stress, monitoring heat exposure and planning for the heat. Make.

OSHA also plans to implement existing labor standards when it comes to heat-related hazards. When the heat index — a measure that includes humidity and temperature — rises above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, the agency says it will “prioritize” heat-related issues when it comes to workplace inspections and interventions. It also plans to focus on industries that are at high risk of heat stress, including agriculture, construction, distribution workers and warehouses.

Protecting workers from dangerously hot environments is just one piece of a broader effort among Democrats to tackle a looming threat that is only getting worse. According to the CDC, the heat kills an average of 702 people each year, making it the deadliest meteorological disaster in the country in the past three decades. Outside the workplace, children and the elderly, who have difficulty regulating their body temperature, are particularly vulnerable. A recent analysis by the Environmental Protection Agency found that black Americans are also 40 to 59 percent more likely to live in places likely to see the biggest jump in extreme heat-related deaths in the future.

Heat waves are becoming more intense as climate change is increasing the global average temperature. Road-buckling heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest this year would have been “nearly impossible” without climate change, research finds. The country had the hottest summer on record, setting the record during the infamous dust bowl in 1936. Globally, July was the hottest month ever recorded by humans.

The Biden administration also announced efforts to convert more schools across the country into cooling centers where nearby residents can find some respite during the heatwave. And a program designed to help low-income Americans pay their energy bills will expand to help more people get air conditioning.