Exxon, Chevron, BP and others called to testify on climate misinformation

The House Oversight Committee called on top executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Royal Dutch Shell as well as lobbyists to widen an investigation into the oil and gas industry’s role in spreading misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. has done. Groups from the American Petroleum Institute and the United States Chamber of Commerce to testify before Congress next month.

In letters sent Thursday morning to industry executives, the committee requested information relating to efforts to undermine climate policy by companies and groups on climate policy going back to 2015, including internal documents and emails.

“We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has profited massively for decades, while contributing to climate change that is ravaging American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars, and ravaging the natural world. doing,” read the letter to Exxon chief Darren Woods. executive.

“We are also concerned that in order to protect those gains, the industry has led a coordinated effort to mislead the public and spread misinformation to prevent critical action to address climate change.”