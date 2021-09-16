Exxon, Chevron, BP and others called to testify on climate misinformation
The House Oversight Committee called on top executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Royal Dutch Shell as well as lobbyists to widen an investigation into the oil and gas industry’s role in spreading misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. has done. Groups from the American Petroleum Institute and the United States Chamber of Commerce to testify before Congress next month.
In letters sent Thursday morning to industry executives, the committee requested information relating to efforts to undermine climate policy by companies and groups on climate policy going back to 2015, including internal documents and emails.
“We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has profited massively for decades, while contributing to climate change that is ravaging American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars, and ravaging the natural world. doing,” read the letter to Exxon chief Darren Woods. executive.
“We are also concerned that in order to protect those gains, the industry has led a coordinated effort to mislead the public and spread misinformation to prevent critical action to address climate change.”
According to the committee, the letters were sent to companies and groups on Thursday morning. Recipients did not immediately respond to requests for comment early Thursday.
The investigation – based on the tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which paved the way for far more stringent nicotine regulations – sets up a showdown between progressive Democrats and an industry that faces increasing scrutiny. A wave of lawsuits filed by cities and states across the country has prompted oil and gas companies to engage in decades-long, multimillion-dollar campaigns to downplay warnings from their own scientists about the effects of burning fossil fuels on the climate. alleged to be.
The committee initially focused on Exxon when a senior lobbyist for the oil giant was caught in a secret video recording that was made public in July, saying the energy giant had “shadow groups”. through climate science and targeted influential senators in one effort. To undermine President Biden’s climate agenda. Many of those senators have said that the lobbyist exaggerated their relationship or that they had no dealings with him.
Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, who chairs the subcommittee on the environment, said the hearing was “urgent” due to continued lobbying by the oil and gas industry on Hill.
Industry lobbyists are working to effect climate provisions in two major legislation, the $3.5 trillion budget bill and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And after lobbying by groups including the US Chamber of Commerce, the House Ways and Means Committee this week unveiled a draft tax overhaul that protects fossil fuel subsidies, rejecting calls by President Biden to get rid of the stimulus. taxes, which amounts to tens of billions. dollars per year.
“Part of this time is to make sure they know they are under a magnifying glass in case of any engagement, and interference, with the climate agenda of Congress and the Senate,” Mr Khanna said.
In a sign of division within the Democratic Party over the Exxon revelations, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York and another House Oversight Committee member, wrote on Twitter on 2 september Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has a “weekly huddle w/ Exxon and is one of several senators who give their pen to lobbyists to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”
Asked on Sunday’s television show “State of the Union” if he had weekly meetings with Exxon, Sen. Manchin said, “Not at all.
The oversight committee’s letters give fossil fuel officials a week to say whether they intend to appear before the panel. Based on the response of the recipients, the committee said it may take additional steps, including issuing summons.
