Eye on Los Angeles Olympics 2024 T20 World Cup held in USA America ICC eye on hitting two targets with one arrow

It will be the first global tournament since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh to be hosted by neither India nor England or Australia. The ICC has long been thinking of giving the hosting rights of this big tournament to emerging countries.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) may hand over the hosting of the 2024 T20 World Cup to the US. His intention behind this is to kill two birds with one stone. With the 2024 T20 World Cup in America, the game will spread there. Along with this, his income will also increase. At the same time, this tournament can also serve as a ‘launch pad’ in the ICC’s campaign to include cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It is expected that the ICC may choose a joint bid to host US Cricket and Cricket West Indies together. According to a report in the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’, ‘The venues of the next round of the ICC tournament are to be decided soon and the global focus will mean that these are distributed more widely than in recent times’.

If all goes according to plan, it will be the first global tournament to be hosted by neither India nor England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The ICC has long been thinking of giving the hosting rights of this big tournament to emerging countries.

In the year 2024 T20 World Cup, 20 teams are expected. It will have 55 matches compared to the 2021 and 2022 phases (45 matches between 16 teams). The ICC will host several global tournaments between 2024 and 2031. It will start with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

According to the report of this Australian daily, ‘Apart from this important step, choosing America as the host of the 2024 tournament will also serve as a ‘launch pad’ for the long wait for cricket to be included in the Olympic Games, so that the sport can be played. After the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, to be continued till 2032 Brisbane.

In recent times, domestic cricketers from some South Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka have moved to America. There he is more likely to make it to the US national team. Unmukt Chand, the captain of the Under-19 World Cup winning Indian team, had moved to America a few weeks ago. He is playing in domestic tournaments there.