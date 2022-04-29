Eyebrow-raising Madison Cawthorn video at center of new ethics complaint



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Footage shows reporter Madison Catherine, RN.C, joking about having sex with her male assistant in a car.

The video appears to have been shot on a cellphone, with Catherine, 26, talking in the driver’s seat. According to the Daily Mail, it was filmed by his colleague, Stephen Smith, 23.

“I feel passion and longing and want to see a naked body under my arm,” Catherine says in an empty voice. Smith agrees and they both start laughing. The video shows Smith suddenly reaching Cawthorn’s crotch before finishing.

Ohio Gop Senate Showdown: Firebrand Representative. Catherine backed Josh Mandel in the crowded Republican primary

The Fire Madison Catherine Group included the video as part of an ethics complaint accusing Congressmen of making inappropriate loans and giving gifts to Smith.

The video is the latest in a series of problems Cawthorn has faced in recent months. The representative argued that the release of the video was an attempt to insult him for his comments about fellow lawmakers.

Cawthorn spoke in a podcast about sexual immorality and drug use in Washington, DC last month.

In an interview he described the invitation as “an orgy,” saying he had been sexually assaulted by Washington officials.

He also claims to have witnessed hard drug use and what he called “espionage.”

“If a lot of my colleagues had grown up with cellphones in their hands, they wouldn’t be anywhere near politics,” Catherine said Thursday night. Social media.

Cawthorn has been cited for possessing a firearm Charlotte Tuesday morning at Douglas International Airport.

A TSA A spokesman confirmed that a loaded Stakato 9mm handgun was spotted at Checkpoint D around 9 a.m.

The firearms were seized and Cawthorn was released.

This is the second time Kathorn has been stopped at the airport with a gun since security personnel found a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021. WSOC .

Gadget Clock contacted Catherine’s office for comment but has not yet received a reply. His office told the Daily Mail that Smith was Catherine’s cousin.