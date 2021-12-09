Eyewitness claims he saw Air Force chopper bursting into flames, one man was alive and asked for water Tamil Nadu helicopter crash eyewitness claims CDS Rawat, alive after blast, had sought water; Captain Varun was taken to Bangalore

The helicopter of the country’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, killing 13 people, including the general and his wife. While a Group Captain Varun Singh is seriously injured in this helicopter crash and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. At the same time, eyewitnesses of this accident have also come to the fore, who claim that General Bipin Rawat was alive even after the accident.

Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 crashed in the hills of Coonoor, where tea gardens are located. Contractor Shivakumar had gone to meet his brother working in the tea garden at the time of the accident. Regarding this accident, Shivakumar said, ‘I saw a helicopter engulfed in flames was falling. Immediately after that we ran towards that side.

Shivakumar further said, “3 bodies fell from the burning helicopter. A man was alive, he asked for water to drink. We took the man out by wrapping him in a bedsheet and after that the people of the rescue team came and took him away. After 3 hours someone showed me the photo of that person and told that the person you spoke to is General Bipin Rawat. I could not believe that the man who did so much for the country could not even get water. Thinking of this, I could not sleep the whole night. Saying this Shivakumar’s eyes filled with tears.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the only surviving Army officer in the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 other Army personnel. The condition of the Group Captain is critical and is being taken to Bengaluru.

Group Captain Singh was taken by an ambulance from the Military Hospital in Wellington to Sulur Airbase, from where he is being taken to Bengaluru. He will be treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Group Captain Singh, who suffered severe burns, was taken from the crash site to the Military Hospital in Wellington. Colonel (Retd) KP Singh, father of Group Captain Varun Singh, said that his son was being shifted from Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu to a hospital in Bengaluru. When asked about Varun Singh’s condition, he said, “Right now I will not be able to tell much about his condition.”