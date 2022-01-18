Eyewitness News Morning Team welcomes back Shirleen Allicot



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The Eyewitness News Morning Team welcomed their good friend and colleague, anchor Shirleen Allicot, back from maternity go away this morning!

Shirleen experiences her two daughters, Shayla and Gigi, have welcomed their new brother, Wesley, with open arms.

The longtime Eyewitness News anchorwoman and her husband, Jesse, first introduced her being pregnant back in February 2021.

Wesley got here into the world in August.

Welcome back, Shirleen!

