‘Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)’ Review: Always Hustling

The Nigerian feature film “Eyimofe” is about a lot of different things – migration, exploitation, misogyny – but it’s mostly about money. After the life of two people in Lagos, who both dream of immigrating to Europe to improve their prospects, the film traces a network of Nigerian naira – currency needed for hospital bills, housing, lawyers, without end – which traps the characters. , sucking them in deeper the more they try to escape. They are at the mercy of a city where every interaction is a transaction, and where the myths of bootstrap capitalism die.

Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), who directs the first of the two halves of the film, lives in a cramped slum with his sister and nephews, and works as a mechanic in a dangerously dilapidated repair shop to save enough to immigrate to Spain. Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), the focus of the film’s second chapter, lives in the same neighborhood as her pregnant teenage sister. Rosa has two jobs, and yet is forced to deal with unsavory characters – including a predatory businesswoman and a loving landlord – to pay her bills and get visas for Italy.