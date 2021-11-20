F.B.I. Agents Became C.I.A. Operatives in Overseas Prisons

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba – In the tortuous history of the US government’s black sites, the FBI has been portrayed as operating with a strong moral compass. His agents, outraged by the violence they witnessed at the secret CIA prison in Thailand, later enabled the bureau to deploy a “torture-free” clean-up team to interrogate five people accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks. .

But new information coming out this week in the 9/11 case undermines the FBI’s statement. The two intelligence agencies secretly arranged for nine FBI agents to become temporary CIA operators in a foreign prison network where intelligence agencies harassed their detainees for interrogation.

A one-time secret program was uncovered before the death sentence trial. Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, and four of his co-defendants are currently being investigated for voluntarily confessing to the Black Site network, where detainees were subjected to waterboarding, beatings, sleep deprivation and segregation for training. To make them obey the wishes of their captors.

The question is whether the military judge will exclude the testimony of the FBI agent interrogating the defendants at Guantanamo in 2007 from the final trial and refuse to use the reports written by the agents about the role of each person in the abduction plot.