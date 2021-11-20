F.B.I. Agents Became C.I.A. Operatives in Overseas Prisons
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba – In the tortuous history of the US government’s black sites, the FBI has been portrayed as operating with a strong moral compass. His agents, outraged by the violence they witnessed at the secret CIA prison in Thailand, later enabled the bureau to deploy a “torture-free” clean-up team to interrogate five people accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks. .
But new information coming out this week in the 9/11 case undermines the FBI’s statement. The two intelligence agencies secretly arranged for nine FBI agents to become temporary CIA operators in a foreign prison network where intelligence agencies harassed their detainees for interrogation.
A one-time secret program was uncovered before the death sentence trial. Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, and four of his co-defendants are currently being investigated for voluntarily confessing to the Black Site network, where detainees were subjected to waterboarding, beatings, sleep deprivation and segregation for training. To make them obey the wishes of their captors.
The question is whether the military judge will exclude the testimony of the FBI agent interrogating the defendants at Guantanamo in 2007 from the final trial and refuse to use the reports written by the agents about the role of each person in the abduction plot.
An experienced Guantanamo lawyer, Jeffrey D. Groharing called the FBI investigation “the most serious evidence in this case.” Defense attorneys argue that the investigation was tainted by harassment by U.S. government agents.
In open court on Thursday, another prosecutor, Clayton G. Trivet Jr. confirmed the unusual arrangement, in which nine FBI agents were given “formal details” and “thus became members of the CIA and worked for the CIA channel.”
The EITs, or enhanced interrogation techniques, are a CIA term for a series of abusive tactics used by the agency against Mr. Mohammed and other detainees in 2002 and 2003 – tactics that were later approved but are now illegal. These include waterboarding, painful handcuffing and stripping the prisoner naked, shaking him and keeping him in the dark to break his will to resist interrogation.
Mr Trivet did not give an exact date but did say that FBI agents had seized the site sometime between 2002, when the CIA set up the black sites, and September 2006. Upon his return to the FBI, he accepted the status of CIA assets. , He said, and so their identities are classified.
Five of the nine agents in the interrogation of some of the defendants in this case had the role of agents, Shri. Trivet said, and their names have been provided to defense lawyers on the grounds that their names should not be disclosed.
Like the CIA, the FBI declined to comment
Defense counsel, James G. Connell III, added more details to the same court hearing.
He said the nine agents “stopped being FBI agents and became temporary CIA agents” under a memorandum of understanding that established a separate arrangement for a law enforcement agency representative to work outside of another agency than a specific assignment.
Nicholas Dujmovic, a former CIA historian, said: “There are examples of people being hired from other government agencies to quickly become CIA personnel for specific tasks.”
In the 1950s, the CIA converted US Air Force pilots into CIA personnel while flying U-2 reconnaissance aircraft and then returning them to the Air Force without losing seniority or benefits. “President Eisenhower felt it was important that U-2s not be piloted by US military pilots,” he said. Dujmovic said. This process is called “sheep dipping”.
Earlier testimony showed the FBI remotely participating in a CIA investigation that sought specific information after it was put on a waterboard 183 times to force Mr. Mohammed to speak through requests sent via cables to black sites.
The pre-trial hearing is in its ninth year and the military judge, Air Force Col. Matthew N. McCall is the fourth judge to testify at Guantanamo. Arguing for possible trial evidence, the detainee’s attorneys have repeatedly accused government prosecutors of preparing the defense for the capital trial. In military commissions, prosecutors are the gatekeepers of potential test evidence and can withhold information that is not related to defense needs.
In one instance, Mr. Connell showed a judge a cable sent by the FBI to the CIA in November 2005 that contained questions beyond the reach of three defendants on a black site – courts, lawyers, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The FBI released the cable to the public this month, following an executive order from President Biden to release information about the FBI investigation into the September 11 attacks.
Mr Connell had previously received a copy of the same cable from prosecutors. But it was corrected so much that it obscured the fact that the FBI wanted to interrogate Mr. Mohammed and the other defendants in black sites.
While the U.S. government is spending huge resources to investigate the 9/11 attacks, Mr. Trivet sought to downplay FBI-CIA cooperation as routine. “It’s not a big bombing,” he told the judge.
Mr Mohammed’s lawyer, Danny Leboff, co-founded the Guantanamo Bay investigation in 2007 as part of a plot to portray FBI accounts as “clean team statements,” as law enforcement expressions.
“It was never clean,” Ms. LeBoff said. “Torture is not clean. It is unclean. It has vision and sound and consequences.”
