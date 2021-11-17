F.B.I. Set Plan to Track Threats Against School Boards and Teachers



The Justice Department also said it would launch a series of “additional efforts designed to address the rise of criminal behavior directed at school staff” in the coming days, including by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Civil Rights.

During an observation hearing last month, Republicans slammed the attempt as an attack on parents who criticized issues such as the mask order, the curriculum on race and policies on gender issues. As the debate heats up, reports of physical violence, arrests, disorderly conduct, and threats against school officials are on the rise.

Some Republicans said the memo certainly had a political role, as it was issued just days after public school board leaders wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to address school safety issues. The teachers who wrote the letter later apologized for some provocative language, including comparisons between protesting parents and domestic terrorists.

Several Republicans on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees said the directive to pay attention to harassment and intimidation – especially from the department’s counterterrorism department – echoes the language retracted by teachers and could have a cold effect on parents who wish to speak out. Complaints, even if it is not intentional.

Mr. Garland has refused to formulate his initiative to appease the White House, and he has repeatedly stated that his directives are intended to focus only on violence and threats of violence, and that the Department will not crack down on freedom of speech.

Nevertheless, the Justice Department’s whistle-blower recently shared a Bureau memo with Republican lawmakers about the new threat tag, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a letter to Mr. Garland on Tuesday.

Republicans suggested that the memo, which instructed the FBI’s Counterterrorism Department to use tags when investigating possible incidents of school violence, indicated that it was not entirely accurate when Mr. Garland testified before them last month.