F.D.A. Aiming to Speed Vaccine Booster Shot for Immunocompromised Patients

The benefit of vaccinating these patients may extend far beyond this group. Persistent infection with the coronavirus in immunocompromised people can lead to more transmissible or virulent variants, according to recent research. Protecting these patients can help prevent the emergence of variants.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA had explored special programs to get additional injections for immunocompromised patients. Now the FDA is aiming to change the emergency clearances of at least two of the vaccines, if CDC data supports such a move, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The move, expected this month, was first reported by the Washington Post.

Full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected in early September, possibly even earlier. “If you told me that full approval is expected by February, I would say it’s a long time to wait for people who are immunosuppressed,” said Dr. Dorry Segev, transplant surgeon at Johns Hopkins University. “But next month will bring us a lot of data. “

Earlier in the week, Dr Fauci distinguished between booster injections for people who are fully vaccinated but who may experience a decline in their immunity, for which the scientific rationale is not yet clear, and additional injections for people whose immune system is weakened. Research indicates that at least some of the latter group need extra doses.

The World Health Organization on Thursday denounced the move towards booster shots for fully vaccinated people in rich countries, saying poor countries urgently need additional doses. But officials were careful to add that this review did not refer to additional doses for people with weakened immune systems, who may not have been fully protected initially.