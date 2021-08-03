F.D.A. Aims to Give Final Approval to Pfizer Vaccine by Early Next Month

WASHINGTON – With a new wave of Covid-19 infections ravaging much of the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has accelerated its schedule to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, with the aim of completing the process by early next month, people involved in the effort said.

President Biden said last week that he expected a fully approved vaccine in early fall. But the unofficial FDA deadline is Labor Day or earlier, according to several people familiar with the plan. The agency said in a statement that its executives recognized that the approval could inspire more public confidence and had “taken a holistic approach” to the work.

Final approval of the Pfizer vaccine – rather than relying on emergency clearance granted late last year by the FDA – could help boost inoculation rates at a time when the highly variant variant. transmissible Delta virus sharply increases the number of new cases.

A number of universities and hospitals, the Department of Defense and at least one major city, San Francisco, are expected to mandate inoculation once a vaccine is fully approved. The final approval could also help silence misinformation about vaccine safety and clarify legal issues regarding warrants.