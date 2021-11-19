F.D.A. Authorizes Coronavirus Booster Shots for All Adults
WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both Pfizer-Biotech and Moderna vaccines for everyone aged 18 and over, and opened the eligibility for millions of fully vaccinated adults.
Both Moderna and Pfizer announced that regulators have expanded authorization for their booster shots.
The move eases eligibility, fulfills President Biden’s promise to offer shots to every American adult, and formally allows practice already underway in at least 10 states. With declining protection and fears that a successful transition wave would begin with the onset of winter, a growing number of governors had offered booster to everyone 18 and older before the holiday.
Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, the federal government’s top infectious disease specialist, has been arguing tirelessly over the past month for booster shots for all adults. Biden’s other health advisors have shared. Dr. Fawcett said a decrease in antibody levels in fully vaccinated people was a clear indication of the need for booster shots. Public health experts, arguing that healthy young adults don’t need them, are ignoring the risk of symptomatic covid-19.
“Bass means bass. Let’s move on from here,” he said. He said this at an event on Wednesday night. “We know what data is.”
If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, adults who receive a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago will be eligible for a booster shot until the weekend. A meeting of advisors from outside the agency is scheduled for Friday.
In a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky promised that the agency would “quickly review the safety and effectiveness data and make recommendations upon hearing from the FDA”.
The FDA’s action came after months of heated debate between the administration and the scientific community over who needed booster shots and when. Some outside advisers to the FDA and CDC have repeatedly expressed frustration over how fast the administration is moving to offer shots. Critics said the administration’s booster campaign was motivated by practical or political reasons rather than scientific ones, and that federal regulators were analyzing safety and effectiveness data on the fly.
Ira M., a vaccine expert and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida. Longini Jr. said: “There is no evidence that the massive rollout of the Boosters has really affected the epidemic. He said booster doses could at least temporarily increase one’s immunity, but could do little to stop the spread of the unvaccinated virus. For those who are confused, he said, booster shots may seem like a quick and easy way to keep the virus at bay. But he reiterated the administration’s own role in convincing non-vaccinators to get shots.
Other public health experts have argued that the government should offer a booster to all adults to eliminate confusion. People are somewhat confused by the government’s recent decision to allow people to choose between all three vaccines for their booster, he says.
The director of the Center for Genetic Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Elizabeth McNally said: “The FDA’s decision is sound.
“Most people have a hard time understanding whether or not to get a booster,” she said in a statement. “The message is clearer – get a booster!”
So far, people eligible for the booster include people aged 65 and over, residents of long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs or institutional lifestyles have increased their risk.
All recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine have already been approved to receive a booster shot at least two months after their injection.
Jason L. Schwartz, an associate professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health, said the latest authorization “recognizes that the current approach to booster recommendations does not work.”
“It’s so confusing that I think the public has somehow pushed the importance of the booster,” he said. “And the groups that really need to get a booster – the elderly, long-term caregivers, people with medical conditions – are not getting the booster at the rate they want. It’s time to reset.”
While public health experts are debating whether young, healthy adults need extra protection, the booster rollout is expanding. The argument is stronger for Pfizer vaccine recipients than for Moderna recipients, which has proven to be significantly stronger.
What to know about covid vaccine and booster
Some studies have found that the effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine against infection and hospitalization decreases about four months after the second dose, while the effectiveness of Modern remains stable.
At the same time, data from regulators in the Nordic countries and elsewhere indicate that young male modern recipients may be at risk of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle – a side effect that has also been linked to the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists say the absolute risk is still very low, most cases are mild and resolve quickly, and Covid-19 can also trigger myocarditis.
Myocarditis is a concern behind the FDA’s decision to wait for the vaccine to be approved for adolescents.
At the heart of the booster debate is the question of what vaccines should do. Critics of the administration’s policy argue that despite some reduction in protection, vaccines are still fulfilling their goal of protecting against serious illness and hospitalization.
Dr. Booster advocates like Fawcett countered that vaccines should also protect against symptomatic disease, especially as some patients avoid hospitalization but suffer long-term consequences.
“I don’t know of any other vaccines that we care about just keeping people out of the hospital,” he said. Fawcett said in a White House briefing on Wednesday. “I think the important thing is to keep people from getting symptomatic diseases,” he said.
In recent weeks, the state has moved from state to state to allow booster shots for all adults, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Vermont, Arkansas, California, Colorado and New Mexico.
Many other countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Norway and Saudi Arabia, have taken a similar approach. EU regulators have authorized booster doses of both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for all adults.
Kitty Bennett contributed to the research.
