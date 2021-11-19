“Bass means bass. Let’s move on from here,” he said. He said this at an event on Wednesday night. “We know what data is.”

If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, adults who receive a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago will be eligible for a booster shot until the weekend. A meeting of advisors from outside the agency is scheduled for Friday.

In a White House briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Valensky promised that the agency would “quickly review the safety and effectiveness data and make recommendations upon hearing from the FDA”.

The FDA’s action came after months of heated debate between the administration and the scientific community over who needed booster shots and when. Some outside advisers to the FDA and CDC have repeatedly expressed frustration over how fast the administration is moving to offer shots. Critics said the administration’s booster campaign was motivated by practical or political reasons rather than scientific ones, and that federal regulators were analyzing safety and effectiveness data on the fly.

Ira M., a vaccine expert and professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida. Longini Jr. said: “There is no evidence that the massive rollout of the Boosters has really affected the epidemic. He said booster doses could at least temporarily increase one’s immunity, but could do little to stop the spread of the unvaccinated virus. For those who are confused, he said, booster shots may seem like a quick and easy way to keep the virus at bay. But he reiterated the administration’s own role in convincing non-vaccinators to get shots.