F.D.A. Authorizes Eli Lilly Antibody Treatment for Youngest Covid Patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized monoclonal antibody treatment for children under 12 with Eli Lilly’s Covid-19 who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus due to obesity or diabetes-like conditions.

Previously, high-risk covid patients aged 12 or older were eligible to take medications that are usually administered intravenously in a clinic or hospital and have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

So far, with Kovid, “we didn’t have anything for the little ones that could keep them out of the hospital.” Walid F. Gelad, who is director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Policy and Prescribing at the University of Pittsburgh. School of Medicine.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is raising fears of a winter outbreak, which appears to be due to a combination of its infectivity and its ability to dodge the body's immune defenses.