F.D.A. Authorizes Third Covid Shot for Immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for some people with weakened immune systems, giving doctors more leeway to protect those who have not responded sufficiently to an first series of shots.

The authorization, in the form of updates to the existing emergency use authorizations for both vaccines, applies to people who have received solid organ transplants and others whose immune systems are also compromised. , the FDA said.

The agency’s decision came a day before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee was tasked with reviewing and voting on whether to recommend the decision. The committee is likely to give its approval, and the CDC will follow up with its own approval of additional doses.

“The FDA is particularly aware that people who are immunocompromised are particularly at risk for serious disease,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, said in a statement. “After a careful review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group could benefit from a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.”