F.D.A. Gives Approval for Emergent Vaccine Plant in Baltimore to Reopen

Federal regulators have approved the reopening of a struggling vaccine manufacturing plant in Baltimore that has been closed for more than three months due to contamination issues that have delayed delivery of approximately 170 million doses of vaccine against the coronavirus.

The turnaround came after a two-day inspection at the plant this week by the Food and Drug Administration and weeks of effort by Johnson & Johnson and its subcontractor, Emergent BioSolutions, to bring the site up to standard.

The FDA halted production at the plant after the discovery at the end of March that workers had accidentally contaminated a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a key ingredient used in that of AstraZeneca, then manufactured at the same site. The federal government also stripped Emergent of responsibility for manufacturing AstraZeneca’s vaccine and asked Johnson & Johnson to exercise greater control over Emergent’s operations.

“The American people should have high expectations of the partners their government chooses to help them prepare for disaster, and we have even higher expectations of ourselves,” Robert Kramer, CEO of Emerging, said Thursday. .