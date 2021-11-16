F.D.A. Plans to Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters as Soon as Thursday



More than 30 million people have gotten extra shots, more than the number of first shots given daily across the country. Booster doses were also authorized in October for everyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and for the vulnerable groups who took the modern two-dose shot.

The CDC meeting on Friday will be shorter than the recent meeting on covid vaccines, only three hours long, and is expected to be straightforward, said a federal official familiar with the plan, given how far the country’s booster campaign has come. . President Biden announced in August that he expected a booster dose for all adults, indicating a significant softening of opposition among public health experts.

Mr Biden was due to launch the campaign in late September, but his announcement was strongly criticized by public health experts, who said they were running to federal scientists and regulators who wanted to determine whether the data supported such a move. Members of the FDA and CDC advisory committees have said they are unhappy about how quickly the administration wants to offer booster shots to large numbers of Americans.

Some key regulators and outside advisers were reluctant to support this early sweeping booster campaign, arguing that the effectiveness of the two-dose diet, especially in preventing hospitalization and death, is strongly enduring. A large study of nearly nine million people in New York found significant durability in protection from all three federally approved vaccines.

But more recently, federal regulators and scientists say evidence is becoming increasingly clear that Americans – especially seniors and those with medical conditions – are at risk of a deadly infection due to mild covid cases and reduced effectiveness of vaccines against protective antibodies. The delta type of virus slowly loosens its grip.

“Antibodies rot over time. It’s not just the story of the coronavirus vaccine, “said Dr. Offer Levy, director of the Precision Vaccine Program at Harvard’s Boston Children’s Hospital and a member of the FDA Advisory Committee, said. “Vaccines vary in the durability of the protective response. We are also seeing a decline in other age groups. ”

An Israeli study published in the scientific journal The Lancet in late October compared the approximately 730,000 people who took a booster dose in August or September to those who received only two doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine five months ago. Recipients had a lower risk of hospitalization and serious illness. Booster shots were evaluated one week after their third dose and almost two months later.