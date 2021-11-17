F.D.A. Plans to Authorize Pfizer Boosters for All Adults This Week
WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration aims to boost booster doses of Pfizer-Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine to all adults as early as Thursday, increasing the number of Americans eligible for additional shots by millions, according to acquaintances. Agency plans.
An independent committee of vaccine experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has scheduled a meeting on Friday to discuss data on the effectiveness and safety of booster doses. If both the FDA and CDC signed off this week, they would have acted quickly – just over a week after Pfizer asked for booster authorization for everyone 18 and older.
In that case, any adult who received a second dose of the vaccine at least six months ago will be officially eligible to receive a booster as early as this weekend. The FDA is expected to rule without consulting its own expert panel, which has met frequently during epidemics to review vaccine data and make recommendations before a regulatory decision.
Broad booster authorization has been seen as an improper fulfillment for weeks. Some state and local authorities have begun to adopt similar policies before the FDA’s action – many Americans are eager to respond to the number of persistent virus cases, including some successful cases, and to get extra protection before the holiday season.
New York City health officials on Monday encouraged all adults to find a booster. Arkansas, California, Colorado and New Mexico have also moved to expand access.
Many Americans, regardless of where they live, have taken matters into their own hands and have asked for extra doses even though they are not yet officially eligible.
The FDA reduced Pfizer-BioNTech’s initial request in September to fully approve booster doses for all adults. Instead, it qualifies for a more limited population, including adults aged 65 and over, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions or those at risk from their jobs.
By some estimates, at least 30 to 40 percent of vaccinated adults are still excluded from booster eligibility.
With more than 30 million people already getting extra shots, the daily number is often higher than the first shots given across the country. Booster doses were also authorized in October for everyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and for the vulnerable groups who took the modern two-dose shot.
The CDC meeting on Friday will be shorter than recent meetings on covid vaccines – just three hours. This is expected to be straightforward, a federal official familiar with the plan said of how far the country’s booster campaign has come. President Biden announced in August that he expected a booster dose for all adults, indicating a significant softening of opposition among public health experts.
Mr Biden was due to launch the campaign in late September, but his announcement was strongly criticized by public health experts, who said they were running to federal scientists and regulators responsible for determining whether the data supported such a move.
Some key regulators and outside consultants have argued that the effectiveness of the two-dose diet, particularly in preventing hospitalization and death, remains strong. A large study of nearly nine million people in New York found significant durability in protection from all three federally approved vaccines.
But more recently, some federal regulators and scientists have argued that evidence is becoming increasingly clear that in mild covid cases and the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against protective antibodies, Americans – especially seniors and those with medical conditions – are at risk of contracting a deadly infection. The delta type of virus slowly loosens its grip.
Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that their request was based on data from clinical trials in the United States and elsewhere involving more than 10,000 volunteers. After the third dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic diseases has been restored to about 95 percent, he said. However, it is not yet clear how long the protection from booster shots will last.
Moderna is expected to submit its own request to the FDA soon to expand its eligibility for the booster. But for now, according to people familiar with the plan, every adult can get a Pfizer booster if it is widely authorized.
Dr. Anthony S. Top federal health officials, including Fawcett, have been arguing for months – often drawing attention to Israel, which launched a booster campaign in late July and now offering extra shots to everyone 12 and older – a case that is likely to escalate. The United States is clear. Dr. Fawcett said in a Reuters-sponsored event on Tuesday that the virus could be brought under control in the US by spring if booster was available to everyone.
Vaccine experts say that antibody protection is just one measure of how vaccine protection works, and in the case of covid vaccines, it is always expected to be reduced. Some warn that regular booster shots are needed to keep antibody levels high – a standard that will be difficult to maintain.
What to know about covid vaccine and booster
Experts say it is more important for unvaccinated people to get the first dose than to increase the spread of the virus.
While the FDA’s expert committee is not expected to weigh in on the agency’s decision, several members said at a meeting last month discussing booster shots that the agency should go ahead and lower the age eligibility.
An Israeli study published in the scientific journal The Lancet in late October compared the approximately 730,000 people who took a booster dose in August or September to those who received only two doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine five months ago. Recipients had a lower risk of hospitalization and serious illness.
Israeli officials reported at an FDA meeting last month that the third dose did not raise any significant safety concerns, suggesting that Pfizer was expected to submit a request to the FDA to increase eligibility. Friday’s meeting of the CDC panel will examine the data provided by the company on side effects. Regulators are particularly concerned about the link between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, which is particularly found in young men who have received two doses of those vaccines.
A. Oveta Fuller, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Michigan and a member of the FDA committee, said she was skeptical about clearing booster shots for many adults based on Israeli data. It is now more convincing that millions of Americans have received additional shots.
“Caution is always good,” she said. Clearing more adults to get a booster will help manage more messaging around booster shots.
Dr. Offer Levy, director of the precision vaccine program at Harvard’s Boston Children’s Hospital and a member of the FDA’s advisory committee, said the American booster campaign had so far been “halter-skeleton.”
“Each of us has our own personal psychology and risk tolerance and belief system, and people are moving forward sometimes on the basis of data, sometimes on the basis of emotion, fear,” he said.
#FDA #Plans #Authorize #Pfizer #Boosters #Adults #Week
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.