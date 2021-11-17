F.D.A. Plans to Authorize Pfizer Boosters for All Adults This Week

The CDC meeting on Friday will be shorter than recent meetings on covid vaccines – just three hours. This is expected to be straightforward, a federal official familiar with the plan said of how far the country’s booster campaign has come. President Biden announced in August that he expected a booster dose for all adults, indicating a significant softening of opposition among public health experts.

Mr Biden was due to launch the campaign in late September, but his announcement was strongly criticized by public health experts, who said they were running to federal scientists and regulators responsible for determining whether the data supported such a move.

Updated November 16, 2021, 6:16 PM ET

Some key regulators and outside consultants have argued that the effectiveness of the two-dose diet, particularly in preventing hospitalization and death, remains strong. A large study of nearly nine million people in New York found significant durability in protection from all three federally approved vaccines.

But more recently, some federal regulators and scientists have argued that evidence is becoming increasingly clear that in mild covid cases and the reduced effectiveness of vaccines against protective antibodies, Americans – especially seniors and those with medical conditions – are at risk of contracting a deadly infection. The delta type of virus slowly loosens its grip.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that their request was based on data from clinical trials in the United States and elsewhere involving more than 10,000 volunteers. After the third dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic diseases has been restored to about 95 percent, he said. However, it is not yet clear how long the protection from booster shots will last.

Moderna is expected to submit its own request to the FDA soon to expand its eligibility for the booster. But for now, according to people familiar with the plan, every adult can get a Pfizer booster if it is widely authorized.

Dr. Anthony S. Top federal health officials, including Fawcett, have been arguing for months – often drawing attention to Israel, which launched a booster campaign in late July and now offering extra shots to everyone 12 and older – a case that is likely to escalate. The United States is clear. Dr. Fawcett said in a Reuters-sponsored event on Tuesday that the virus could be brought under control in the US by spring if booster was available to everyone.