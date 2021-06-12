F.D.A. Tells J.&J. to Throw Out 60 Million Doses Made at Troubled Plant

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have instructed Johnson & Johnson that about 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine produced at a troubled Baltimore manufacturing facility can’t be used due to attainable contamination, in accordance to individuals conversant in the scenario.

The Meals and Drug Administration plans to enable about 10 million doses to be distributed in the USA or despatched to different international locations, however with a warning that regulators can not assure that Emergent BioSolutions, the corporate that operates the plant, adopted good manufacturing practices.

The company has not but determined whether or not Emergent can reopen the manufacturing facility, which has been closed for 2 months due to regulatory considerations, the individuals stated.

The Johnson & Johnson doses administered in the USA to date have been manufactured at the agency’s plant within the Netherlands, not by Emergent. For weeks the F.D.A. has been attempting to determine what to do about at least 170 million doses of vaccine that have been left in limbo after the invention of a serious manufacturing mishap involving two vaccines manufactured at the Baltimore manufacturing facility.