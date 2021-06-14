F.D.A. Tells Johnson & Johnson That 60 Million Vaccine Doses Cannot Be Used

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators mentioned on Friday that thousands and thousands of doses of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine produced at a troubled Baltimore manufacturing unit couldn’t be used, the newest in a sequence of setbacks for an organization whose single-shot vaccine was as soon as thought of essential to the nation’s inoculation marketing campaign.

The Meals and Drug Administration will nonetheless permit about 10 million doses from the manufacturing unit to be distributed in the US or despatched to different nations, however with a proviso that regulators can’t assure that Emergent BioSolutions, the corporate that operates the plant, adopted correct manufacturing practices, in response to individuals acquainted with the company’s determination. About 60 million doses won’t be usable due to attainable contamination.

The company has not but determined whether or not Emergent can reopen the manufacturing unit, which closed two months in the past due to issues about cross-contamination with one other vaccine manufactured on the similar website. That verdict is most definitely a number of weeks away, in response to individuals acquainted with the scenario.

All 21 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses distributed in the US thus far had been manufactured at Johnson & Johnson’s crops within the Netherlands, not by Emergent. Nonetheless, the shot has suffered in reputation after the federal government investigated its attainable hyperlink to a uncommon clotting dysfunction. And state well being officers have in current weeks scrambled to make use of Johnson & Johnson doses earlier than they expire.