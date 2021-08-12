F.D.A. to Authorize Third Vaccine Dose for People With Weak Immune Systems

WASHINGTON – Federal regulators are expected to allow a third injection of the coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday for some people with weakened immune systems, an effort to better protect them as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps the country.

The decision to expand emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is aimed at helping patients with immune deficiencies who are considered most likely to benefit from an additional injection. It covers people who have had solid organ transplants and others whose immune systems are also compromised, according to an official familiar with the plan.

Development will give doctors the flexibility to recommend additional injections for these patients. At least 3% of Americans have a weakened immune system for a variety of reasons, ranging from a history of cancer to the use of certain medications such as steroids.

Many scientists argue that the immunocompromised population is too diverse to uniformly recommend additional injections of the coronavirus vaccine. Some may be protected by the standard vaccine dosage, despite their conditions. Others may be poorly protected by vaccines, but unable to benefit from an additional injection.