F.T.C. Sues to Block Nvidia’s Takeover of Arm

WASHINGTON – The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued Nvidia’s partner chip company Arm for blocking its 40 billion acquisition, shutting down one of the largest semiconductor industry deals in history.

The FTC says Nvidia, which is based in California and manufactures chips, and Arm, a British company that designs chips, will reduce competition and hurt customers. The proposed agreement would give Nvidia control over computer technology and designs on which rival companies rely to develop competitive chips.

“Tomorrow’s technology depends on preserving today’s competitive, sophisticated chip markets,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau. “The proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in the chip market and allow the joint venture to unfairly reduce Nvidia’s competitors.”

The companies announced the merger in September 2020, stating that the merger would put companies at the forefront of semiconductors for artificial intelligence.