F.W. de Klerk, South Africa President Who Ended Apartheid, Dies at 85
FW de Klerk, who broke the apartheid system he and his ancestors helped as president of South Africa, died at his home near Cape Town on Thursday. He was 85 years old.
His death has been confirmed by the FWD Clerk Foundation, which said in a statement that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.
Mr. De Clerk, a member of the renowned Africaner family, had strongly defended the division of races while climbing the political ladder for a long time. But once he took over the presidency in 1989, he reconsidered South Africa’s racist ways, shocked his deeply divided nation and the world at large, and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela, who was released from prison. .
In the 1980s, South Africa became so pervasive in the eyes of the world that its internal strife and tarnished reputation were such a stumbling block to the economy that Mr de Clerk argued that the country’s future depended on a new path.
Despite the prize of peace, the extent to which Mr de Clarke really denied racism was questioned by many South Africans until his death, as he was seen dancing on how disgusting racial segregation was. His role as the right-hand man of his predecessor, PW Botha, made it difficult for many black South Africans to see him as one of the longest line of white supremacist leaders.
“He didn’t say racism was bad or immoral, but he was determined it wouldn’t work,” Hermann said. Cohen, who discussed the issue with Mr de Clerk during that tumultuous period as the state’s top Africa. Adviser to President George HW Bush’s administration.
Due to the network of fraudulent laws based on skin color rights, privileges and meal sizes in prisons, racism was not easy to undo; It took years of legal action and significant national outrage to end it. But in 1990, when Mr de Clerk announced the lifting of the 30-year ban on the African National Congress and the release of one of its most prominent leaders, Mr Mandela, a change took place. Up to the margin.
Mr Mandela will step down as Mr de Clarke in the presidential election just four years after he won his independence. Although Mr Mandela invited Mr de Clarke as the second vice-president in his transitional government, Mr de Clarke struggled with his reduced role and eventually resigned.
He then tried to transform the National Party, which his grandfather had helped form, from a gorilla-dominated organization into a multi-ethnic party dominated by the ANC, but failed. Disappointed by the tensions within the party and the criticism of the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigating the country’s past, Mr de Clerk announced his retirement from politics in 1997.
He and Mr Mandela shared the Peace Prize in 1993, noting their joint efforts to rebuild the country, although their relationship was less harmonious than it seemed. Mr de Clarke complained in his autobiography, “The Last Trek – A New Beginning” that he felt less appreciated and was sometimes openly attacked by Mr Mandela during the festivities surrounding the award.
“I was in a lot of pain,” he wrote of Mr Mandela’s outspoken speech in Norway after the awards ceremony. “For all the illusion that there was a cordial relationship between me and Mandela, I was not able to bite my tongue once again, and with the greatest self-restraint I never succeeded in crushing.”
He added: “It’s ironic that we’ve both traveled so far to seek the world’s highest honor for peace and harmony – but our relationship has been characterized by a lot of strangeness and skepticism.”
In his autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom”, Shri. Mandela described his relationship with Mr de Clarke as “born of necessity”. “To make peace with the enemy,” he wrote, “one must work with that enemy, and that enemy becomes his partner.”
Although the two men became symbols of racial harmony, Mr Mandela praised Mr de Clarke’s role in ending apartheid, with his image being sold on T-shirts in South African shops and as a salt and pepper shaker.
“Despite his seemingly progressive actions,” Mr Mandela wrote, “Mr de Clarke was by no means a great savior. He was a pragmatist, a careful pragmatist. Made: To ensure African power in new distribution.
As the new generation of black South Africans found their voice, Mr de Clarke’s legacy came under increasing criticism. In the final message – a video released by his foundation a few hours after his death – he clarified his role on apartheid. In particular, he told those he did not believe his apology for the pain and humiliation caused by the racist policies, and once again apologized “without merit.”
“Let me share with you in this last message that my opinion has changed completely since the early 80’s,” Mr de Clarke said, his voice trembling. “It was as if I had converted and realized in my heart that apartheid was wrong.”
He is survived by his wife, Elita, and their children, Jan and Susan, according to his foundation.
Frederick Willem de Clerk was born in Johannesburg on March 18, 1936, to a family of African-Americans who were involved in politics. His father, Jane de Clerk, became head of the cabinet, the three prime ministers, and the chairman of the Senate. In the 1950s, his uncle, Hans Strizdam, a staunch supporter of apartheid, was prime minister.
His grandfather, also named Willem, was a proud Africaner who had been arrested by the British on charges of treason before becoming a minister and a founding member of the National Party.
“Politics,” Mr. de Clerk wrote in his autobiography, “was in my blood.”
Trained as an advocate for Christian higher education at the University of Pochefstrom, Mr. de Clark met Shri. Became a member of Botha’s cabinet and before that BJ Worster’s administration. He has at times sided with the racist extremists in his party, and was one of the cabinet ministers who went to Mr Botha in 1986 to demand that Foreign Minister Roelof F. Botha should be ordered to cancel the one-day prediction made by South Africa. A black president.
In his book, Move Your Shadow, Joseph Leliveld, a former executive editor of The New York Times, who reports from South Africa as a reporter for the paper, recalls asking Mr de Clarke, then a cabinet member, about the death. In the police cell of a white man accused of showing sympathy for the ANC. Mr de Clerk said he was angry when he heard the news of the death. Why? He said, “I knew in that look that he had failed me.
Mr de Clarke’s fans portrayed him as a liberal politician who knew that taking South Africa away from apartheid could only come from a person respected by the country’s conservatives. Others saw him as less far-sighted and more pragmatic, knowing that whites were losing their grip on the black majority.
Mr. de Clarke did not lose sight of the fact that, in breaking down apartheid, his ancestors were undoing many of the tasks that had been fought for decades.
Linsey Chutel contributed to the report from Johannesburg.
