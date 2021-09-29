FAA approves Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo after investigation into July incident

Virgin Galactic has been cleared to resume flights of its SpaceShipTwo spaceplanes, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday, following issues involving its founder Richard Branson during the company’s July flight. After capping the security check of . During that mission, SpaceShipTwo deviated from its designated airspace on its descent from space, and Virgin Galactic didn’t tell the FAA about it when it was supposed to.

With the investigation now closed, the FAA requires Virgin Galactic to make changes “on the way it communicates with the FAA during flight operations to keep the public safe,” it said in a statement. Virgin Galactic said it included “updated calculations to expand protected airspace for future flights” and “additional steps in the company’s flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA Air Traffic Control”. Another change: “Updated calculations to expand protected airspace for future flights,” the company said.

The July 11 mission, called Unity 22, carried Branson and three company employees to the edge of space and back to Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport America facilities in New Mexico. The company’s SpaceShipTwo, a winged suborbital space tourism aircraft with two pilots, flew 53.5 miles high, executing a highly publicized demonstration mission. The company has a backlog of around 600 paying customers who are waiting for their chance to fly.

The mission appeared successful until months later, on 1 September, when the new Yorker reported that the pilots were alerted to warning lights during the rocket-powered ascent into space. Those warnings indicated that the spacecraft was not climbing vertically enough to be able to return to Earth once it reached space.

“We appreciate the FAA’s thorough review of this investigation. Our test flight program is specifically designed to continually improve our procedures and procedures,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. Our overall approach to spaceflight” is focused on safety. “Updates to our airspace and real-time mission notification protocols will strengthen our preparedness as we move closer to the commercial launch of our spaceflight experience.”

The company’s next flight, Unity 23, is a research mission flying three members of the Italian Air Force. Virgin Galactic has said the FAA investigation has not affected the timeline for Unity 23, but another technical problem could push things back. Earlier this month, the company said, “A third-party supplier recently flagged a potential manufacturing defect in a component of the flight control actuation system they supply to Virgin Galactic,” and that ” The company looks forward to opening its flight window at the earliest.” Unity is in mid-October 23.”