Fab Phone Fest started on Amazon up to 40 percent off on cheap and latest smartphones

If you also want to buy a cheap smartphone recently launched this month, then this news can come in handy for you. Actually, Fab Phones Fest 2022 has been started by Techno on Amazon India. Under which up to 40 percent discount is being given on latest and cheap phones. This sale has been started from today i.e. 10th April, which will run till 14th April 2022.

The discount includes phones like Tecno pop 5, Redmi 9A Sport, Oneplus Nord CE 5G, Realme Narzo 5A, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Redmi Note 11, iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. As an additional discount on these smartphones, there is also a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit cards. Along with this, no-cost EMI and exchange offers are also being given.

Tecno pop 5

The starting price of this smartphone is Rs 6,599, after the discount, it can now be purchased for Rs 5490. This phone has a 6.52 inch Dot Notch HD Plus display. Also 5000mAh battery is also being given in this phone. This phone comes in trendy and stylish design.

redmi 9a sport

This smartphone is powered by Octa core Helio G25 processor. Its starting price is Rs 6,999, on which a discount of Rs 700 is being given. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000 mAh battery.

Oneplus Nord CE 5G The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 900. In which 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display comes with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, a 64MP triple rear camera has been given in it. The price of this phone is Rs 23,999, which can be bought at a discount of Rs 2000.

realme narzo 50a

The starting price of this cheap phone of Reality has been given at Rs 12,499. Which you can buy after discount for Rs 10,562. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Also it has Mediatek Helio G85 processor. Also, it has a 6000 mAh battery.

redmi note 11

This phone of Rs 12,999 can be purchased for Rs 11,999. This phone is powered on the Snapdragon 680 processor. It is being given a 50MP quad rear camera with 5000 mAh battery.

iphone 12

It can be bought for Rs 53 thousand with a discount of about Rs 12,000. It is powered by A14 Bionic chip. It has a 6.1-inch CXR display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

This phone can be purchased for Rs 35,499, along with Oppo A15S for Rs 9,990 and Samsung M12 for Rs 8550.