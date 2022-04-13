Fabian Zetterlund, Kevin Bahl score 1st NHL goals as Devils down Coyotes



Fabian Jetterlund and Kevin Bahl scored the first goals of their careers and New Jersey scored twice in the final minutes of the second period to send the Arizona Devils to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tatar and Jasper Bokvist led 4-2 in 22 seconds. Yegger Sharangovic scored twice in the last five minutes of the third minute and added an assist as the Devils broke their five-game losing streak with a win in Dallas on Saturday to win the second in a row.

“It’s always exciting to see someone get their first goal,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff. “I haven’t seen Kevin smile so much in a long time. The biggest smile. Congratulations to both of you.

“With the big roles, they’ve played well for us. I really like the way Fabian played with Nico (Hischier) the other night and again tonight. Nice to see them come forward and see the success.”

Hisier had three assists while skating in a line with Jetterlund and Sharangovich. Nico Dos made 19 saves in his second consecutive win.

“The game has been rewarded for playing properly,” Ruff said. “Fiercely competed in the pucks and got the boys around the net.”

Nick Schmaltz and Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four in a row and lost 11 of 13. Schmaltz has a career-high 23 goals, and Boyd’s goal helped him to a career-best 52 points.

The Coyotes have scored five goals in their last four games and have scored eight goals in six games since losing to top scorer Clayton Keller on a broken leg at the end of the season.

Jeterlund played in his sixth NHL game, his third since being withdrawn from Utica in the American Hockey League last Thursday. Bahl was playing in the 15th game of his career, his eighth this season.

Boyd led the Coyotes to a 1-0 lead just 73 seconds into the game when he beat Dos with a quick wrist shot from the right circle.

Jeterlund tied it with a wrist shot after a cross-ice pass from Hissier to end a 2-on-1 break at 10:51 of the first period. Jeterlund has three points from three games since returning from Utica.

“It was a really good pass from Nico,” Jetterlund said. “It was amazing when I saw it. And my whole family (in Sweden) saw it, so I’m really happy.”

Arizona’s Phil Kessel hit a distant post with four minutes left in the first and DOS in a quotes power play a minute later to keep the game tied with two points-blank seconds left.

Coyotes goalkeeper Carroll Vezmelka made a wide save to deny Jasper Bratt in a power play and Bahl went 2-1 up in a slap shot from the right point through traffic at 5:24. Bahal from the back of the net from Nathan Bastian at one point a clever pass that went off the side board.

“The bus made a great game,” Bahl said. It was great. “

Coyotes defender Kyle Capobianko hit the right post in the middle of the second minute.

With about five minutes left in the period, Schmaltz left the ice after taking a hard hit from Tie Smith but came back shortly after and skated to the right for a power-play goal to tie the 2-all tie at 18:36.

“Momentum can go either way right,” Ruff said. “They can gain momentum by making a good transfer. We just counterattacked there. We were a bit lucky there, but without going behind the net, Tatar went to the front and we quickly threw in front of a net.”

At 19:14, Tatar scored a goal near Brat, but Vezmelka made a mistake behind the net and could not return to the position. Bokvist swatted to the front rebound 22 seconds later, when Vejmelka stopped Janne Kuokkanen’s high wrist shot but couldn’t control it.

Sharangovic scored twice in the 4:24 final to end scoring.

“I personally wanted a little more from our older boys,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny. “I want to keep them more engaged, and I want them to go a little further. I think our young people need role models and leadership. I feel like our team has worked hard but I want to put a little more pressure.”

Note: Quotes forwards Nathan Smith and Jack McBain made their NHL debuts, with Smith on the third line and McBain on the fourth line. “It’s a dream come true,” said McBain, who played for Boston College this season. “It was an unfortunate result, but a game I will definitely remember.” The two were acquired on a separate contract on March 21, with Winnie Pegg from McBean from Minnesota for second-round picks in the 2022 draft and Brian Little from fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft. … A total of 10 Coyotes made their NHL debut this season, a franchise record. … Coyotes D JJ Moser returns after missing 12 games with an injury to the upper body. D Jacob Chaichrun (lower body), F. Lawson Cross (upper body), F. Christian Fisher (lower body) and F. Antoine Roussel (lower body) were out. … Vezmelker’s 45 games are the second-most in the franchise’s history for Rocky goaltenders. Aldon Reddick played 48 in 1986-87, when the franchise was at Winnipeg.

Devils: Play in Colorado on Thursday, the third stop on a five-game road trip.

Coyotes: Visit Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.