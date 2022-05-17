Fable Food closes in on third fundraising round



Plant-based start-up Fable Food is near securing as much as $25 million in contemporary funding, as the choice meat sector continues to curry favour with meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

The beginning-up makes meat merchandise out of shiitake mushrooms and counts Grill’d, Guzman y Gomez and Heston Blumenthal as prospects. Co-founder Michael Fox, whose earlier enterprise was collapsed vogue start-up Footwear of Prey, informed this masthead that Fable Meals had settled on two candidates as potential lead investor – one American and one other from the UK – that would offer the vast majority of the funding and convey on different smaller traders.

Fox mentioned the subsequent step was to barter the phrases and decide which provide was higher aligned with the start-up’s mission and valuation of the enterprise.

“We wish traders who’ve had expertise working with high-growth companies, and know work and assist companies like ours to scale,” he mentioned.