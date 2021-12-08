Face Computers Are Coming. Now What?
Once the tech predictions are complete, we’ll soon be wearing computers on our faces and plugged into immersed areas of virtual people and places, perhaps blending in with the real world around us.
(I don’t want to use the term “metavers” here, because the term is applied to anything and everything you just have to call science. Internet. But partly I’m talking.)
I fear and curiosity about the next generation of potential technologies that could further blur the lines between computers and yours and online and real life. I can get into the idea of glasses that allow me to scroll through restaurant menu items and I feel like a sizzling burger is in front of me or in headgear that lets me exercise near a virtual lake in Patagonia.
No one can predict how long it will take for this imaginary future of the Internet to become a reality and mainstream. But if computers and more vivid digital realities are coming your way, let’s consider the consequences. Now
I don’t have a good human guidebook for Metavers. (Again, that word again.) But I know that instead of letting Mark Zuckerberg or Apple CEO Tim Cook decide on our potential new world of daring technology etiquette, ethics, criteria, rewards and risks, we need to do it. .
How we use technology should not be left to companies dreaming of electronics and software. It depends on you individually and collectively. This can be due to deliberate thinking and careful design or lack thereof.
I’m writing this now because Apple plans to introduce the first computer for the face in the next year or so.
Apple seems to have imagined that its face could be like computers – Microsoft’s HoloLens, Snap’s experimental glasses or failed Google Glass – will blend virtual images with the world around you, sometimes called “augmented reality”. Imagine watching a car engine fix-it video while overlaying guide diagrams on a fan belt you’re trying to repair.
Apple has a reputation for making modern technology a go-to market. We will see, but it is clear that there will be a lot of activity and attention on face computers and all kinds of immersive technology. (Counterpoint: Some tech experts have predicted the growth of face computers for the most part in the last decade.)
What I want all of you to do – even if you don’t mind or like virtual reality – is to start thinking about what you want to focus on in this technology and limit risk.
I am aware of what went wrong when we allowed technology to wash over us and then try to find the details.
Due to the reluctance or inability to imagine what could go wrong with some degree of technology, we have websites and apps that track us wherever we go and sell information to the highest bidders. We have carmakers who sometimes protect us with clever technology that helps eliminate human weaknesses and at other times exacerbates them. We have the best and worst aspects of online human interaction.
Before we all put a supercomputer on our face, we should think about this now.
What to do We Need this technology? Can we imagine schools, offices or comedy clubs in virtual reality? What do we want from the next generation of immersive internet for our children? Do we want to drive while our headgear is tweeting in our field of vision? Want to bridge the gap between digital life and real life?
It may be wrong to set standards and regulations around technology that can take years to grow. But tech companies and technologists are not waiting. They are now shaping their imaginary future of the Internet. If we’re not involved, it puts companies in the driver’s seat. And we’ve seen its damage.
