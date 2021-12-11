Face to face: Chidambaram and Rijiju clash over sedition law

A debate broke out between senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over the sedition law. In fact, Chidambaram on Saturday surrounded him on the information given by Law Minister Rijiju in the Lok Sabha regarding the sedition law, saying that it seems that Rijiju does not read the newspapers giving news of the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

Rijiju hit back at Chidambaram saying that he may not read newspapers but knows that news never forms part of official records. He also asked Chidambaram that how many thousand cases of sedition were registered against the people in the Congress governments? Former Home Minister Chidambaram tweeted, ‘Law Minister said that there is no proposal with the Home Ministry to repeal the law related to sedition. He did not say that there is a proposal with the Home Ministry to register a case against many innocent people under the law of sedition.

Taking a jibe at Rijiju, he also said, “The Law Minister also said that there is no record of any comment being made by the Supreme Court with reference to the sedition law.” He did not say that he does not read newspapers reporting on the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

Rijiju retorted on his tweet, ‘How many thousand cases of sedition were registered against people in Congress governments? The Law Minister may not read the newspaper, but he knows that media reports do not form part of the official records of the departments. Hon’ble Supreme Court is aware of how to make comments and how to pass formal orders.

It is worth noting that Union Law and Justice Minister Rijiju had said in the Lok Sabha on Friday that no proposal related to the removal of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition, is under consideration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a written reply to a question, he had said that a ‘question of law’ relating to Section 124A is pending with the Supreme Court.

AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal had asked him whether the Supreme Court has recently termed the law related to sedition as colonial and said that this law is being misused? In response, the Law Minister had said, “There is no such remark in any judgment or order of the Supreme Court.”

