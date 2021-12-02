Facebook and Twitter Remove Accounts Connected to China
Twitter and Facebook say they have removed thousands of accounts linked to Chinese information campaigns, a fresh sign of Beijing’s ambition to shape the global narrative across the country.
In a notice posted Thursday morning, Twitter said it had cracked down on two networks with more than 2,000 accounts working to reduce allegations of human rights abuses in western China’s Xinjiang region, where Chinese authorities have arrested and cracked down on Muslim minorities. Is. Surveillance
Both networks promoted videos filmed in Xinjiang that sought to portray the region as prosperous and independent. According to a report on Takedown released by Stanford Internet Observatory, Twitter also launched verbal attacks on activists and articles criticizing China, one of the networks credited to the Chinese Communist Party, as well as encouraging Chinese state media with positive comments and likes. , A research group focused on the misuse of technology and social media.
The New York Times and ProPublica identified a large number of accounts in the network for the first time in a June report on the campaign to launch a normal situation in Xinjiang.
Although many of the more than 30,000 tweets credited to the network received low engagement, the use of harassment and hashtags suggests an attempt to “restore global debate or crowd out serious / conflicting stories,” the Stanford report said.
In a separate statement released late Wednesday, Facebook said it had removed more than 500 accounts after helping to boost the posts of a fake Swiss biologist named “Wilson Edwards” who accused the United States of interfering in the World Health Organization’s efforts. Origin of Kovid-19. Allegations of fake scientists were quoted by Chinese state media.
When the Swiss embassy in Beijing stated that “Wilson Edwards” did not exist, Facebook discovered that his account had been created 12 hours before the start of posting on the platform.
Takedown is the latest in a series of efforts by American social media companies to push back Chinese information campaigns. Despite being blocked in China, Twitter and Facebook have become important ways to form a global opinion about China. In recent years, Chinese diplomats and state media have focused on new efforts to build followers on the platform.
