Facebook and Twitter Remove Accounts Connected to China

Twitter and Facebook say they have removed thousands of accounts linked to Chinese information campaigns, a fresh sign of Beijing’s ambition to shape the global narrative across the country.

In a notice posted Thursday morning, Twitter said it had cracked down on two networks with more than 2,000 accounts working to reduce allegations of human rights abuses in western China’s Xinjiang region, where Chinese authorities have arrested and cracked down on Muslim minorities. Is. Surveillance

Both networks promoted videos filmed in Xinjiang that sought to portray the region as prosperous and independent. According to a report on Takedown released by Stanford Internet Observatory, Twitter also launched verbal attacks on activists and articles criticizing China, one of the networks credited to the Chinese Communist Party, as well as encouraging Chinese state media with positive comments and likes. , A research group focused on the misuse of technology and social media.

The New York Times and ProPublica identified a large number of accounts in the network for the first time in a June report on the campaign to launch a normal situation in Xinjiang.