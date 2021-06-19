Facebook ann Ray-Ban working together to launch first Smart Glasses in 2021

New Delhi. Facebook will launch its first sensible glasses subsequent yr. Social media large Facebook is working with Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban, to launch a novel and first of its form sensible glasses. This announcement was made through the not too long ago held Facebook Join digital convention. Throughout this time the corporate additionally launched the following era Quest 2 Wi-fi VR Headset.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg mentioned through the Facebook Join occasion that his [EssilorLuxottica] After spending time with the crew and visiting their manufacturing unit I knew they have been the right accomplice to assist convey us the very best expertise with the very best specs. Facebook and Luxottica will make the sensible glasses a part of a partnership of a few years.

Marketed as a Ray-Ban branded product, the sensible glasses won’t characteristic an built-in show, however might have a voice assistant. This glasses will work in conjunction with the smartphone. Which means the sensible glasses will work precisely just like the Snap glasses or the Amazon Echo Body.

Past thrilled to lastly share a sneak peek of our Facebook partnership with Ray-Ban! Our first sensible glasses will launch subsequent yr, and that is just the start… The long run can be a traditional and it is coming in 2021 pic.twitter.com/l9992ZQGoy — Hugo Barra (@hbarra) September 16, 2020

Nonetheless, Facebook is just not prepared to make public extra particulars in regards to the sensible glasses resembling what they are going to be named or how a lot they may price. Facebook mentioned in a weblog publish, “We can be creating and releasing a pair of Ray-Ban branded sensible glasses in 2021. They are going to mix modern expertise with fashion-forward model and permit folks to higher join with their family and friends.” will assist.”

Facebook’s partnership with Luxottica is ready other than the corporate’s Venture Aria Analysis prototype, a pair of AR glasses. The corporate says it would start publicly testing Aria glasses on and round its campus from this month.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook is not the one firm that sees the longer term in augmented actuality and sensible glasses. Google, Apple and different huge tech corporations are reportedly working on a pair of AR glasses.