Facebook Antitrust Suit Dismissal Will Be Appealed, States Say
More than 40 state attorneys general said on Wednesday they plan to appeal the dismissal of their antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, setting up a protracted legal fight to harness the power of the Silicon Valley giant.
States are reportedly pushing back a decision made last month by a federal judge who gutted their arguments that Facebook gained a monopoly through its acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 and hurt competition. The judge said attempts by regulators to dismantle the social media company came too many years after the mergers were approved.
“The court is not aware of any case, and the plaintiffs provide none, where such a long delay in seeking such a consequential remedy has been tolerated in a case brought by a plaintiff other than the government. federal, ”Judge James E. Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, said.
State attorneys general have 90 days from the date of the notice to file their appeal, including their arguments.
Mr Boasberg also dismissed a similar complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission, criticizing the agency’s claims of monopolization, but ordered the agency to rewrite its lawsuit. The FTC is expected to resubmit its lawsuit to court by August 19. The state notice of appeal did not include new antitrust arguments and was filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Facebook has vehemently refuted the lawsuits by state and federal regulators, saying most of the evidence used against the company has now been presented to the FTC when that agency approved the mergers years earlier. The company argues it doesn’t have a monopoly, citing competition from Snap, Twitter and messaging apps.
