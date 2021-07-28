Facebook Antitrust Suit Dismissal Will Be Appealed, States Say

More than 40 state attorneys general said on Wednesday they plan to appeal the dismissal of their antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, setting up a protracted legal fight to harness the power of the Silicon Valley giant.

States are reportedly pushing back a decision made last month by a federal judge who gutted their arguments that Facebook gained a monopoly through its acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 and hurt competition. The judge said attempts by regulators to dismantle the social media company came too many years after the mergers were approved.

“The court is not aware of any case, and the plaintiffs provide none, where such a long delay in seeking such a consequential remedy has been tolerated in a case brought by a plaintiff other than the government. federal, ”Judge James E. Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, said.

State attorneys general have 90 days from the date of the notice to file their appeal, including their arguments.