Facebook comments could sue media firms in Australia

Dylan Woller was already a polarizing figure in Australia when disturbing, violent and monstrously false allegations against him began to appear on Facebook.

Mr Woller became famous overnight in 2016, when a televised news exposé on the abuse of teenagers in the country’s criminal custody system aired a picture of the 17-year-old strapped to a chair and tied by guards. The image, compared by some to prisoners at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, shocked many Australians, prompting a national inquiry.

Below articles about the investigation written by major Australian news outlets and posted on their Facebook pages, several commentators attacked Mr Woller. Some made false allegations, including that Mr Woller raped an elderly woman and attacked a Salvation Army volunteer with a fire extinguisher, leaving him blind.

Rather than confront the commentators directly, Mr Woller sued news media outlets, arguing that he was defaming them by allowing comments on their Facebook pages. Importantly, he didn’t ask for comments to be pulled down before filing his lawsuit, essentially arguing that he should be held liable for comments he might not even be aware of.