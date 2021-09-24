Facebook comments could sue media firms in Australia
Dylan Woller was already a polarizing figure in Australia when disturbing, violent and monstrously false allegations against him began to appear on Facebook.
Mr Woller became famous overnight in 2016, when a televised news exposé on the abuse of teenagers in the country’s criminal custody system aired a picture of the 17-year-old strapped to a chair and tied by guards. The image, compared by some to prisoners at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, shocked many Australians, prompting a national inquiry.
Below articles about the investigation written by major Australian news outlets and posted on their Facebook pages, several commentators attacked Mr Woller. Some made false allegations, including that Mr Woller raped an elderly woman and attacked a Salvation Army volunteer with a fire extinguisher, leaving him blind.
Rather than confront the commentators directly, Mr Woller sued news media outlets, arguing that he was defaming them by allowing comments on their Facebook pages. Importantly, he didn’t ask for comments to be pulled down before filing his lawsuit, essentially arguing that he should be held liable for comments he might not even be aware of.
“Comments were being shared around, and I worried that people would think they were true,” Mr Voller said.
His victory in front of the country’s top court this month could be a blow to Facebook’s ability to attract attention to its content. It also stirs waters in a global debate about who should be held accountable for what is said on social media.
Mr Woller would still have to prove he was slandered. But in response to a top court ruling that media outlets can be held liable for others’ online comments, some Australian news outlets are reconsidering the types of content they put on Facebook, potentially engaging with readers. do limit.
“We will not post stories about politicians, Indigenous issues, court decisions, anything that we think may elicit a problematic response from readers,” said Dave Early, Audience Editor for Guardian Australia.
Facebook has added a feature that allows a Page admin to turn off comments on a post entirely. But Mr. Early said the stage was reluctant To offer more finely tuned options for moderation as comments increase engagement – key to Facebook’s business model.
“It’s to their advantage to comment on everything,” Mr Early said.
Facebook did not respond to requests for comment about Mr Voller’s lawsuit.
For Facebook, which has long insisted it is a neutral vessel for public discourse, the court’s ruling could offer a kind of indirect apology. Although the company may still face defamation lawsuits in Australia, plaintiffs will be more likely to take local people and media companies to court.
And if adopted more widely, the idea backed by a court in Australia could stifle the kind of freewheeling discourse that often keeps users engaged on social media.
The ruling extends liability for user comments to anyone with a public Facebook page, not just news outlets. For example, a Facebook community administrator can be sued for comments left at the bottom of a post, even though the administrator was unaware of them.
The Australian rule comes at a time when many places around the world are grappling with how to hold accountability for what is said on social media. In the United States, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act mandates that online platforms have automatic immunity from what people say in third-party comments.
The law, which has been called a “gift to the Internet” because of its pro-speech stance, has recently come under scrutiny from both sides of the political spectrum, though for opposite reasons. Democrats have argued that Section 230 should be repealed so that social media companies can be held accountable for the misinformation and hate speech widely spreading on their platforms. Republicans who dislike the law say online platforms are using it to silence conservative views.
Elsewhere, in an extreme attempt to legislate against moderation, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro failed to stop social media companies from removing inflammatory or misleading content, including what he claims would happen if he lost the election next year. If so, the result will be rigged. The British Parliament is considering a plan to give media regulators the power to force platforms to remove illegal and harmful content.
Still, the wide reach of the Australian decision makes the country “highly external,” said Daphne Keller, director of the Platform Regulation Program at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center.
The most comparable measure, she said, was a 2015 ruling in the European Court of Human Rights that held that the owner of an online platform could be liable for harmful comments left there, before the owner even realized it. But a year later, a European court said the ruling only applied to hate speech, not defamation.
“The court held that such a rule would violate Internet users’ fundamental right to freedom of expression,” Ms Keller said.
While Australian governance directly affects only Facebook Page administrators in the country, it can have global implications. In 2002, a court ruled that an Australian citizen could sue a US media company for a defamatory article published overseas. At the time, the ruling was portrayed as a “disastrous blow to online free speech”, potentially forcing publishers to censor themselves. In the United States, legislation was later passed to make such foreign defamation judgments unenforceable.
But with this new ruling, Australian residents can still go after international media companies with bureaus outside the United States for any comments they leave on their social media pages.
“The concern is that this will make Australia a magnet for international defamation disputes,” said Australian lawyer and defamation expert Matt Collins.
Before Australia’s top court supported the young man Mr Woller suing media outlets, his argument was prevalent in the lower court and had already been felt across the country. Last year, the owner of a community Facebook page for a wealthy suburb of Sydney shut it down after receiving threats of a defamation lawsuit stemming from someone’s remarks about a rival group.
Mr Collins worries that similar matters will be brought up by those hoping to quell public discourse on certain topics.
“The best public interest journalism and commentary are often defamatory and controversial,” he said. “This decision clearly chills the freedom to discuss these matters on these online platforms.”
Mr Voller has defended his case. now 24, he has publicly apologized for those crimes landed him In juvenile custody, which includes assault, robbery and car theft. He has described his time in juvenile custody and the rumors about him as harmful to his mental health.
Mr Voller, an Indigenous man who is now a youth justice campaigner, said the court’s decision would help protect vulnerable people in his community from the abuse he faces online.
“Some of the comments made me feel suicidal,” he said. “I’m doing something right if I’m leading people to think about how to limit these kinds of things from happening to other people in the future.”
